CPD is searching for a man wanted for two counts of sexual battery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus PD is searching for a man wanted for two counts of sexual battery.

On June 21, a Felony Warrant was signed for the arrest of Leperis Deonta Moore.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Moore, contact Crime Stoppers or the Columbus Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges may follow.

