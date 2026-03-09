CPD looks to introduce local businesses to Project NOLA

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Quality video evidence can help make a difference when investigating crimes.

That’s why the Columbus Police Department wants to team up with local businesses and introduce them to Project NOLA.

CPD is hosting a Business Watch meeting to inform business owners about the advanced technology Project NOLA has to offer.

The Project NOLA cameras can capture facial recognition, color-coded vehicle recognition, and gunshot detection.

Chief Joseph Daughtry said it is their initiative to share information about these kinds of resources with business owners.

