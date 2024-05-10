Deadly crash in Columbus: Driver indicted for felony murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man involved in a deadly crash after running from state troopers was indicted for felony murder.

Tristan Atkinson is also facing a felony fleeing charge.

At the time of the July 2023 crash, Atkinson was also charged with other misdemeanors.

No trial date has been set.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it attempted to pull Atkinson over but he kept driving.

That pursuit continued until Atkinson crashed at Fifth and Main streets.

Investigators said Atkinson’s vehicle collided with Ryan Koehn’s vehicle at the intersection.

Koehn died as a result.

The indictment accuses Atkinson of effecting the death of Koehn while he was fleeing from law enforcement.

