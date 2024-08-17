CPD makes arrest after fight takes place at Columbus High School

On Friday, Aug. 16, around 4:30 p.m., Columbus PD responded to the school where a fight took place between 2 male students at the football field house.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officers with the Columbus Police Department made an arrest after a fight took place at Columbus High School.

On Friday, Aug. 16, around 4:30 p.m., Columbus PD responded to the school where a fight took place between 2 male students at the football field house.

One of the students was picked up by his mother, but he and his mother later returned to the school.

Witnesses say that when one of the students said something to him, he raised his shirt showing a gun.

CPD says that the student is being charged with Simple Assault with Menace to Create Fear and a felony charge Possession of a Weapon on School Property by a Student.

Sherita Baker is being charged with Simple Assault with Menace to Create Fear.

Baker was taken to Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

The Student was taken to Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X