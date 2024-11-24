CPD makes arrest in Friday afternoon shooting incident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We have updates on a Friday afternoon shooting in East Columbus.

Around noon on Nov. 22, officers were called to Baptist Memorial Hospital for a gunshot victim.

25-year-old Benjamin Lowe had two gunshot wounds—one to the face and another to the arm.

The Columbus Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jakorey Gibbs of Columbus.

Gibbs is charged with armed robbery in connection to the shooting and robbery.

Lowe was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital but later airlifted to another hospital for further medical care.

CPD reports his condition is unknown at this time.

Gibbs’s bond has been set at $250,000.

CPD is seeking two additional suspects.

18-year-old Kenzel Guyton of Columbus has an outstanding warrant for conspiracy.

20-year-old Lewayne Robertson has warrants for armed robbery and attempted murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

