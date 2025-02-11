CPD makes multiple arrests after foot patrol on Military Road

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officers with The Columbus Police Department make multiple arrests after doing a foot patrol of the Dollar General parking lot on Military Road.

On February 7th officers noticed a vehicle parked near the back of the store.

As they got closer they could see smoke coming out of the window and they could smell Marijuana.

19-year-old Ladarius Tate, 20-year-old Michael Elliot Jr., and a third suspect who fled on foot were in the vehicle.

Tate was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and other felony charges. He is being held at Lowndes County Adult Detention Center on a $5000 bond.

Elliot was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle. He bonded out on Misdemeanor charges.

CPD is currently investigating this case.

