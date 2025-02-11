CPD makes multiple arrests after foot patrol on Military Road
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officers with The Columbus Police Department make multiple arrests after doing a foot patrol of the Dollar General parking lot on Military Road.
On February 7th officers noticed a vehicle parked near the back of the store.
As they got closer they could see smoke coming out of the window and they could smell Marijuana.
19-year-old Ladarius Tate, 20-year-old Michael Elliot Jr., and a third suspect who fled on foot were in the vehicle.
Tate was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and other felony charges. He is being held at Lowndes County Adult Detention Center on a $5000 bond.
Elliot was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle. He bonded out on Misdemeanor charges.
CPD is currently investigating this case.