The CPD Motorcycle Unit cruises to enhance safety in The Friendly City

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’ve been to Columbus recently, you’ve probably seen the new motorcycle officers riding around town.

After being parked for a few years, the motorcycle unit is back on the streets, with two motorcycle officers cruising to make a difference.

Since the new police chief has taken over, enhancing community safety has been one of his main goals for the department.

This unit is one way he’s doing that. To ride one of these, you need 2 things.

One, specialized training, and two, a love for the job.

Glenn Jenkins has been in law enforcement for nearly two decades, but he’s only been a motorcycle officer for less than 6 months.

It was a natural fit.

His passion is traffic patrol, and he’s been cruising on two wheels since he was a kid.

“I’ve got a passion for riding a motorcycle and so if you put together, it’s just a blessing being able to serve the community on something that not only that you love to do, but you’re on something that you love to ride.”

Speeding is something locals have been complaining about to the Columbus Police Department.

“A young man was caught coming south on South Lehmberg at over 90 miles an hour and that’s a 40 mile hour zone and he entered the intersection of Lehmberg and 1-82 right there, at that high rate of speed.”

Officer Jenkins works 12 hour shifts and writes anywhere from 25 to 30 tickets when he’s out spotting speeders.

His bike is equipped with full digital radar, on the front and rear.

“Over 70 in a 35 on Tuscaloosa Drive and that of course, is a two-lane road and one thing about the motorcycle, we’re able to radar and we’re able to turn around on a dime, to stop the vehicle and not only just to do that, but it’s for their safety as well.”

Since the motorcycle unit hit the streets, the ‘problem’ has slowed down.

“They’re not as highly visible as a police car. So, they can fit into different places, so you never know where they are, so more people are more apt to pay attention to the speed limit, pay attention to what they’re doing, and keep things the way they’re suppose, the way they should be, instead of just speeding through the area,” says CPD Shift Supervisor, Lt. Anthony Nelson.

Although the bike unit has caught a lot of speeders, officers say they’re not chasing anything but safety.

“They’re not trying to pick on anybody. They’re not trying to raise any revenue. We’re not trying to make money for the city, we’re trying to improve the safety of citizens in Columbus, Mississippi.”

Jenkins says the motorcycles also benefit the area because they can get to accident scenes faster, provide more funeral escorts, and also do other specialized events.