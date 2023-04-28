CPD officer accused of clocking in outside city limits appealing termination

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer terminated for reportedly using a mobile app to clock in and out for work while outside the city limits is appealing the decision.

The appeal hearing has been going on all afternoon at City Hall.

Former officer Aaron Andrews is accused of clocking in and out remotely on seven occasions.

The app, originally designed for investigators, allows users to clock in and out remotely using their fingerprint or face ID, along with GPS coordinates to track their location.

City rules said patrol officers cannot use the app.

Andrews allegedly clocked in from various locations, including Decatur, Nettleton, Tupelo, and Olive Branch totaling nearly 51 hours outside the Columbus city limits.

Former Interim Chief Doran Johnson started the investigation into Andrews’ time but not for other officers.

In a similar case, another patrol officer clocked in while not on duty, leading to a 30-day suspension without pay and an order to repay the money that was overpaid.

Now, Andrews is questioning the department’s policies and procedures for using the app.

We will bring you the latest on the decision from the city’s civil service commission.

