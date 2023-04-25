CPD officer reads, visits with kids at Columbus-Lowndes Public Library

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Children at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library got a surprise visit from the Columbus Police Department.

Officer Johanna Owusu read a book about the duties of being a police officer.

The bookworms were also able to ask questions and sing along to fun songs.

Owusu said it is important for the department to build positive relationships with youth in the community.

“I think it’s kind of a cliche that the youth is our future but it is true. I think for us to develop a good relationship with our youth is really important. No matter what area of the city it is. They all need to be able to be acquainted with us in a different aspect than just seeing us arrest people or things like that having to do with legal matters. They need to know what our real job is and our goal is at the end of the day to help our community,” said Owusu.

Owusu said the department plans to continue doing events like this in the community.

