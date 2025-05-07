CPD praised by US Department of Justice for drop in violent crime

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is getting praise from the U.S. Department of Justice for a significant drop in violent crime.

the DOJ said CPD is leading the way in safety among similar-sized cities.

They’re now partnering to bring in federal training, grants, and support for local officers.

The department says its solvability rate is high, meaning cases are getting closed, and criminals are facing real consequences.

That includes prosecuting federal gun crimes.

“We are leading in crime reduction. That’s something you should be proud of. Our solvability rate is high, and these guys are going to jail,” said Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

the DOJ is also helping launch a reentry program to keep former offenders on a positive path.

