CPD respond to call of man harassing customers at Dirt Cheap

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person got more than he bargained for at Dirt Cheap in Columbus.

On June 24, Columbus police officers responded to a call at the Dirt Cheap store on 18th Avenue North in reference to a male subject harassing customers.

When officers arrived on the scene, they identified the suspect Skylar Glenn.

Upon further investigation, they found that Glenn had 353 grams of marijuana in his possession with the intent to sell.

Glenn was transported to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center and is awaiting his initial appearance.

