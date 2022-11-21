CPD reviews police camera to find suspect in shooting case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police investigators hope a police camera may lead them to a suspect in a Saturday night shooting.

One person, walking in the area of Maple and Lawrence Drive was shot at and struck one time.

Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon told WCBI that the victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. His name has not been released.

The shooting happened around 7 in the evening. And, Dillon said a neighborhood watch camera may have captured video that the police can use in the case.

If you have any information, you can call Crimestoppers or the Columbus Police Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter