CPD says to enjoy your ‘snow days’… At home!

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police were telling people to enjoy their “snow days.” Just do it responsibly and preferably at home.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the slick roads had led to several accidents.

Those same conditions were also slowing emergency responders getting to those scenes.

Daughtry was asking people to only call 911 for actual emergencies.

And, he advised staying off the streets if possible.

The scenery and slick conditions had been bringing out sightseers and daredevils.

“We’ve got reports of people doing doughnuts in the street. We’ve got people speeding through neighborhoods. And, last night, myself, well, one of my officers and myself rather, he made the initial stop, and I backed him up, and we took someone to jail for careless driving, because they were driving through neighborhoods doing doughnuts. And what you don’t realize, you could end up in somebody’s yard. You could end up in somebody’s house, for all that matter! We just need people to be responsible. Remember, driving is a privilege, not a right. So, just be smart about it,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry said while the road conditions remained hazardous, his officers would be taking some reports over the phone rather than at the scene.

