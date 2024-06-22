CPD searches for person of interest in shooting incident

Columbus Police Department Investigation Division has identified David Hall as the person of interest.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – About a month ago, the Columbus Police Department responded to the 600 block of 17th Street South for shots fired. The incident was on May 26th at approximately 5:45 pm.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw 2 males suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were Randy Pratt and Tyeuavis Roby.

Both Victims were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

If you have any information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Hall please contact Columbus PD or Crime Stoppers.

