CPD urges people to come forward with info on stabbing case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate a weekend stabbing.

The incident happened near the 100 block of Brown Street on Sunday night.

CPD said 47-year-old Lashawn Cunning was stabbed multiple times in the chest and torso.

He was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle to be treated. There’s no update on his condition.

Public Information Officer, Bryan Moore, said eyewitnesses aren’t talking, not even the victim.

Moore said people in the community need to speak up if they want crimes solved quickly.

“It helps if the citizens get involved. Citizens getting involved would help solve crimes a whole lot faster. When things happen and people do not want to talk to the police, the job will still get done but it makes it that much harder. We love the city of Columbus and we know y’all love the city of Columbus. If you want these cases to be solved faster, we’ll need y’all’s help,” said Moore.

Detectives do have a person of interest in the case but no arrest has been made.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X