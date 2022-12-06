CPD warns of scam calls requesting money on behalf of police department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’ve received a phone call from someone trying to collect money on behalf of the Columbus Police Department, it’s a scam.

The Columbus Police Department received several complaints about these scam calls being made.

CPD officials said the agency will not request any money from the public.

If you have received any phone call of this nature then you need to report it to Columbus Police.

