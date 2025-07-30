CPS releases statement regarding child molestation case in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC COUNTY/MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services released a statement after the recent arrest of a former employee involved in a child molestation case.

An agency spokesperson said, “The safety and well-being of Mississippi’s children is always our top priority. Since March, MDCPS has fully cooperated with law enforcement on this matter. The person in question is no longer employed by MDCPS. Because this remains an active police investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.”

43-year-old Jodi Aaron, from New Albany, was charged with six counts of hindering prosecution.

Investigators say Aaron’s former position allowed her to provide information to Mary Garza that could have helped her avoid prosecution.

Garza was charged with four counts of contributing to the neglect of a child.

Christopher Garza was charged with sexual battery, and Jimmy Hall Jr. was charged with two counts of molestation.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said nine children are involved in this child sex crime case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.