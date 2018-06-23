Cracker Barrel Gunman Apprehended In Tennessee

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man has been arrested 320 miles away from the scene of a shooting that injured a Cracker Barrel employee in Columbus.

28-year old Robert Beck, was arrested after a traffic stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol near Cookeville, early Saturday morning.

A warrant for aggravated assault was issued for Beck and an arrest came less than 12 hours after the shooting.

Details on the actual arrest are not yet available.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the city is working with to get Beck back to Columbus officials.

“We sent out a nationwide BOLO and we put him on what we call the N.C.I.C. the National Crime Information Center and what that does is go all over the state. I talked with a representative of the highway patrol last night and he took our information and put it out state wide in Mississippi. Then the highway patrol officers all over the country. They have a special network there. They took that information that we gave and they put it out to other agencies all over the country. We’re working with the authorities in Tennessee to get him back to Mississippi,” said said Shelton.