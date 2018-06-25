Cracker Barrel set to reopen following shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Cracker Barrel is set to reopen Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain says doors will open at 6 a.m.

Cracker Barrel sent representatives from its home office and leadership team to Columbus after last Friday’s shooting.

A counseling center was set up at a nearby hotel for employees to speak with trained professionals about the incident.

The company provided car service for those team members, that they call family.

Employees are also being compensated for missed work time, while the restaurant is closed.

Field leaders will be at the Columbus location this week to help with the reopening process and to support the employees.