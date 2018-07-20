Crash causes delays on Highway 82 in Lowndes County, injuries unknown

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Commuters saw a hefty delay right outside of Columbus on Highway 82 Friday afternoon.

Two westbound vehicles collided just before 4 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Our reporter on scene noted the driver of the white car involved refused medical attention, despite the extensive damage the car saw.

Mississippi’s Department of Transportation reported traffic delays would average around 45 minutes.

Visit MDOT’s website to map out alternate routes and see delays across all statewide roads.

MHP is handling the investigation.