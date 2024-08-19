Crash claims life of teen in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend car crash that left one person dead.

Just after 11:30 Sunday morning, Lafayette County 911 received a call of a vehicle upside down in a pond on private property on County Road 103.

Several agencies responded to the scene.

First responders determined the accident may have occurred overnight.

The Lafayette County Department and Shivers Towing recovered the vehicle from the pond.

The driver, 19-year-old Gray Cassidy of Oxford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

