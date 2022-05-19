Crash in Fayette County sends 3 people to the hospital

FAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash in Fayette County sends 3 people to the hospital.

Alabama Highway Patrolmen were called to a 2 vehicle crash at about 5:45 Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 13 in Fayette County.

One of the vehicles in that crash was a charter bus carrying the Murray State University Softball team.

The Lady Racers were headed to the NCAA Softball Tournament in Tuscaloosa.

Three passengers on the bus were injured and taken to D-C-H Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

It’s not known if they were players, coaches, or school staff.

The Racers are scheduled to play Stanford Friday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.