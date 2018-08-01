Crash in West Point sends 2 to the hospital

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An overturned SUV sends two to the hospital in West Point.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 50 and 45 Alternate near Main Street.

- Advertisement -

A man and woman were pulled out of the SUV, put on stretches, and loaded into two North Mississippi Medical Center ambulances.

Another car lost its front bumper from the crash.

The cause of the wreck is not known at this time or how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

West Point Police is handling the investigation.