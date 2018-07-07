Clay County Sheriff: Victoria Hudson found alive

The above video is outdated as it’s from our shows on Friday. Read below for the latest updates.

- Advertisement -

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott confirms formerly missing Victoria Hudson has been found and is alive.

She went missing after crashing her car early Thursday morning.

Sheriff Scott says Hudson was found in a deer stand after seemingly seeking shelter from storms there. Emergency workers had been searching for her for over 48 hours.

According to the mother, Victoria Hudson, 23, was in Monroe County at a family barbeque, and was driving home around 3 a.m. Thursday.

She supposedly took a wrong turn on Mhoon Valley Road in Clay County, where she crashed her car shortly after.

Before responders could get to the scene, Victoria Hudson’s phone had died and was nowhere to be found.

When she crashed, Hudson actually called her mother before law enforcement, saying “I need you to come pick me up.”

The car’s location goes off the road map, and you have to go through locked gates to get to where Hudson crashed.

She has since been taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details when possible.