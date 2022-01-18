Crawfish crop looking promising, weather could change outcome

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Area restaurants are trying to make heads or tails of this year’s crawfish season.

In normal years, a possible bumper crop of mudbugs would mean stable, or possibly even lower prices for your boil.

But the last 2 years have been anything but normal.

This year, while the crop looks good now, the weather is still a wild card.

More importantly, fuel prices are significantly higher.

And that means it’s going to cost more to get those crawfish from the bayou to the boiler.

“Reports we are getting out of Louisiana, it looks like it’s going to be a good crop. However, things are subject to change with the weather. Typically, if you have a cold January or February, a freeze in Louisiana, it could kill the crop, and you have to start over again, but now things are looking good, and we’ll be starting soon here,” Bart Wood, owner of Little Dooey.

Little Dooey expects to start firing up their boilers around Super Bowl time.