Crawford couple faces charges after argument allegedly turns physical

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument led to a Crawford couple cutting each other.

Now, they are both facing charges.

Pamela Hayden and Arthur Gillespie were both charged with domestic aggravated assault.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were called to Roberts Road, in Crawford, on Sunday.

On the way there, deputies located Hayden near Highway 45 Alternate and Canal Road.

While talking to her, Gillespie pulled up. He had an injury to his hand and drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

Hayden also had a cut on her hand but did not require medical treatment.

