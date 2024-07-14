Crawford Festival features walk-a-thon and health fair

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents in Crawford gathered early this morning for the annual Crawford Day festival walkathon and health fair.

Some health fair topics were handling stress, anxiety disorders, and health examinations.

Crawford Mayor Willie Parson said these events were beneficial to attendees.

“Some people that did not know they had high blood pressure, they found out today, said Parson. “That was a great thing that they came out and walked for a great cause, and then they found out they had high blood pressure. Now they can go to the doctor and prevent it, they can also maybe get some medicine to prevent having a stroke or heart attack, or anything like that,”

Participant Kathleen Malone said being able to support a great cause and learn more about her health status was a draw for her.

“I always want to keep on top of my health because of my age,” said Malone. “I always want to make sure that everything is in order”

“The walking strengthens your heart, helps your metabolism, and your overall health,” said Malone. “You need to get the body moving because if you do not move it, things shut down and go the other way”

Leroy Gunn is a Marketing Specialist at Bell Associates Firm and educated people more about health insurance.

“A lot of times it is an education thing, and a lot of people do not know about what is available to them,” said Gunn. “And what they qualify for. I wanted to let them know that they can always give us a call, and we can assist them with their needs ”

All of the donations of the festival will benefit the St. Jude Hospital, and this was the 16th annual Crawford Day festival.

