Crawford man arrested after reported early-morning break-in, deputies say

Deputies say the suspect, 42-year-old Travis Malone, has a lengthy criminal history in Lowndes County, including prior burglary and sexual-offense cases.

CRAWFORD, Miss. — A Crawford man is back behind bars after a woman told deputies she woke up around 2 a.m. to find him standing in her bedroom doorway, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 42-year-old Travis Malone ran from the home when the victim screamed. She recognized him as her neighbor and called 911.

Malone was arrested a short time later, deputies said.

Investigators also noted Malone has a prior record in Lowndes County that includes previous burglary and sexual offense cases.

Malone is charged with burglary of a dwelling and is being held at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center. Bond information was not immediately available. The case remains under investigation.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

