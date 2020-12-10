COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – The “CREATE” Foundation wants to help more local non-profits continue their work in the community.

“CREATE” oversees grants from the “Cares Act” and has another deadline approaching.

Non-profits and food pantries interested in applying for a grant of up to 12,000 dollars should do so by Tuesday, December 15th.

Sandra Depriest with the Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition says completing the process has helped her group serve more people in the area.

“What this enables us to do is pay for hotel rooms as we are able to increase our ability to do that for persons who find themselves homeless,” said Sandra Depriest. “We have no paid employees with the homeless coalition. It’s totally a volunteer organization, so every penny that we get goes to people who are in need.”

Non-profits interested in applying for a grant can begin the process by logging onto www.mscaresgrants.com