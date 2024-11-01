Creator Studio at MUW expands opportunities for students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fueling the creative process and offering hands, on experience, that’s what the new Creator Studio at Mississippi University for Women is doing for students.

The Fant Memorial Library had a vision: one with lights, cameras, and a lot of action.

Between donors and space at the library, they devised a plan to turn an average study room into a studio.

Professor and Chair of Communication Dr. Bary Smith said the idea is to give students a place where their creative ideas can come to life.

“It provides the hardware, the software, the backdrops, the lights, microphones, everything that is needed, to do video production, podcasting, audio production,” Smith said.

All that along with print and web design as well.

“They can come in with an idea and leave with a fully developed project,” Smith said.

Dr. Smith said the studio opens another doorway to opportunity through creating, streaming, and using the green screen with cutting-edge equipment and industry-standard software.

“This puts equipment in a central location for all students, faculty, or staff, even students at MSMS can come over and use this,” Smith said. “They don’t have to spend money on equipment, they don’t have to buy anything, they can reserve a block for three hours and come in and do what they want to do.”

In an ever-changing world of daily communication, technology, and everyday operation, Dr. Smith said creating is a useful skill in any industry and students graduating from any major could benefit.

“Whatever the business is, whatever the organization is, there is a need to tell people what you do, and explain to them where you are and how to reach you, and to tell the story of your company, your organization, your brand, and having this here available, allows students to practice that and get used to that,” Smith said.

Any student wanting to reserve the studio can contact the library or make a reservation online.

