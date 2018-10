TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers and Tupelo Police Department are asking for your help to find two credit card thieves.

On Saturday, September 29th, a vehicle was burglarized at Chili’s on North Gloster Street in Tupelo.

Multiple items including credit cards were taken from the vehicle and were later used in a grocery store.

If you know any information about this, please contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.