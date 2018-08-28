Crews battle blaze at Columbus Scrap Material

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI)- Fire crews are battling a blaze on Island Road.

Just before 10 Tuesday night crews were called out to a grass fire behind the Travelers Deluxe Motel.

Our crews on scene reported hearing explosions. Columbus Fire and Rescue says the fire is on the property of Columbus Scrap Material.

Fire crews say pieces of scrap metal caught fire and ignited the blaze.

The fire is under control.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCBI for updates.