Crews battle blaze in North Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Crews battled a blaze that broke out at a vacant building on Wilkins Wise Road just after 6:30 Tuesday evening.

Dark smoke could be seen in the sky along Highway 45.

- Advertisement -

Columbus Police had blocked Wilkins Wise Road near the building as crews worked to put out the fire.

Public Relations and Education Officer, Anthony Colom, with the fire department says the building appears to be used as storage.

Witnesses on scene tell WCBI they saw smoke pouring from the building and called 911.

Right now it’s unclear how the fire started.

The Columbus Fire Department is investigating.