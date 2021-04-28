Crews complete construction on Fire Station #4 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After almost six years of construction, Fire Station #4 in Columbus is finally complete.

Crews began working on the project in 2015, and since then, the construction has been delayed a few times.

Fire Chief Martin Andrews said the new station will improve response times in areas down Highway 69.

The new space will also house all administrative offices.

The project has been costly over the past few years, so to help save the city some money, Firefighters pitched in with the construction.

“Once the frame got up they went in there and actually framed the whole building on the inside and did a tremendous amount of work that saved the city a lot of money and I am proud of them,” said Andrews.

The new station also has 18 sleeping quarters and a fitness room.