Crime Fighting App Allows Public To Text In Tips To Crime Stoppers Anonymously

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- When it comes to solving crimes, law enforcement agencies often rely on your help.

In the Golden Triangle, the public can now help out from the palm of their hand thanks to an app called P-3 Tips.

The app allows you to text in tips regarding a crime, all while remaining anonymous.

“It’s a nationwide app and if you go to it and click on Mississippi, and then click on the city of Columbus, it will bring up the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. “You can report that information through the app and it goes straight to Crime Stoppers, and then the Crime Stoppers Coordinator will get the information and push it out to the right entity who needs this information from the public.”

“Basically it’s a tool for better communication, just the sheriff’s department and the community working together to solve crimes that are going on in our community,” said Lt. Rhonda Sanders, Public Relations Officer with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

Anything from pictures to videos can be sent in through the app.

All you have to do is log onto the app, select the city and county where the crime is taking place, choose the type of crime it is, and type up a quick description detailing what’s happening.

“Once law enforcement is able to make an arrest or make a case on these individuals, then they will get a code number to collect a reward,” said Hawkins.

On the P-3 Tips app, the public can send in information on crimes that have happened recently, as well as crimes that still remain unsolved.

With the tech savvy world that we’re living in, Sheriff Hawkins said he believes this is an innovative way to get everyone in the community involved, especially the younger generation.

“It’s very important now because people are utilizing technology everywhere they go,” said Hawkins. “Everybody’s got a cell phone in their hand, so being able to have access to this app and utilizing this technology quickly can let us solve these crimes in a much faster process.”

“I talked to a lot of kids who don’t want to come by the police department or really don’t want to call and talk to crime stoppers, but you can text all of your information and it’s just you and the computer,” said Sanders.

Once you’ve submitted a tip, the crime stoppers coordinator might send back follow up questions.

Hawkins said if this happens, the user remains anonymous at all times.

The app is currently up and running and is free on apple and android devices.