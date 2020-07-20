Crime lab backlog causes delay in Choctaw County investigation

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A backup in Pearl means a delay for local investigators.
Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby and his deputies continue to investigate a death behind a home on Hebron Road.
But officially, the county coroner and the sheriff are waiting on the victim’s identification.
That can only come following an autopsy at the state crime lab.
And, a backlog there means it will be long before the coroner can officially inform a family.
The investigation began last week when a body was discovered in a shallow grave.
Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a home on Thursday in connection with the remains.
Inside the house, a pipe bomb was found along with some drugs.
Six people have been arrested on a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges ranging from drug possession to manufacture of explosive devices.
Additional charges may be added.