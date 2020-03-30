Crime numbers reduce as virus fears rise

It's a saying that's you've probably heard many times. When the weather gets warmer, the crime rate goes up. However, with the fear of coronavirus, things look different this year, law enforcement officers are noticing a reduced number of felonies.

It’s a saying that’s you’ve probably heard many times. When the weather gets warmer, the crime rate goes up.

However, with the fear of coronavirus, things look different this year. Law enforcement officers are noticing a reduced number of felonies.

- Advertisement -

Law enforcement typically responds to hundreds of calls per week. However, coronavirus concerns may be behind those numbers falling drastically.

“Violent crimes, so far, we have not seen. A lot of the smaller stuff like four-wheelers on the road and misdemeanor stuff we have been dealing with,” said Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

Scott said the virus is keeping more people indoors and out of trouble with serious crimes.

“We’ve had issues with shoplifting. So right now, we’re running extra people on parole, so we’re trying to stay visible and trying to keep it from going on the up-tick. I’m concerned that with the summer months coming, you know, it has a potential that it can pick up,” said Scott.

“A combination of those things will probably open the door to more arrests being made,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.

Crook said his department had 160 bookings for February, but March numbers will look a little low.

“Probably only the last two weeks it’s tapered off. We’re still answering the calls for service. People are still calling, and we are handling a lot of stuff over the phone,” said Crook.

It’s the same trend in Columbus.

Chief Fred Shelton said stay-at-home restrictions are keeping his officers with a pretty open schedule.

“We’re not seeing a spike in crimes, violent crimes. We’re still getting the occasional domestic violence call, or if there’s someone suspicious in the neighborhood, or something of that nature but nothing major,” said Shelton.

That’s why Shelton is amping up patrol and keeping an eye out for any activity.

“We’re trying to protect people and make sure they’re safe. It’s easy to protect people from gunfire, from knives and physical attack but this is something very different and new to law enforcement,” said Shelton.

“If you commit a crime — don’t think you’re going to get a free pass, because it’s not going to happen,” said Scott.

Another way to continue to keep crime down is enforcing that city’s curfew or current regulations.

Law enforcement believes if everyone follows the guidelines it’ll keep people safe and out of harm’s way.