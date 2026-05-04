Crime Stopper tip leads to a wanted man’s arrest in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A crime stoppers tip helps lead to the arrest of a man wanted on three counts of hurling a Missile.

On Sunday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department arrested Devin Jermal Rice at a residence in the New Vison West Mobile Home Park.

Authorities received a tip on May 1st about Rice’s possible whereabouts.

Back in March, deputies responded to a shots-fired call at 500 Greentree Drive at the Greentree Apartments.

Three vehicles sustained damage.

After further investigation and witness statements, Rice was identified as the alleged suspect.

Rice is being accused of discharging a firearm in the apartment complex, striking multiple vehicles, endangering others, and causing property damage – leading to the issuing of three warrants.

Rice was taken into custody without incident.

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