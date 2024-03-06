Crime Stoppers aims to stop crime, protect tipster’s identity

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Crime is an almost daily occurrence in most cities, and that can be overwhelming for officers and investigators.

West Point Assistant Police Chief Michael Edwards said his department is trying to get the community more involved in helping them solve some of those crimes.

“Crimestoppers work where any individuals have any valid information, there is a number they can contact and now we have an app for it. What it does is help the police officers in bringing aid and solving crime and it does not only help the Police Officers, but it also helps families,” said Edwards.

Golden Triangle Crimestoppers Coordinator Kevin Forrester said people are often afraid to get involved. This is why Crimestoppers created a safer way for the public to provide tips.

“One of the things that the app has allowed us to do, is to be able to interact more with the anonymous public. If someone calls my crime stopper phone and they have proof of what happened, there was no way in the past to get us that information anonymously,” said Forrester.

“It is hard to prove to the general public that you are anonymous. With the app, you don’t even pick up if it is a male or a female voice, and it actually works out really well,” said Forrester.

Both Edwards and Forrester said they have seen how helpful those anonymous tips can be.

“It is very important, and I tell you why, it is because today it might be your loved one but tomorrow, it may be someone else’s loved one. So people need to have that mindset that I am helping to bring closure to families and I’m helping police officers, so in one word it is helpful,” said Edwards.

“I had one phone call where a grandmother was upset because she could not see her grandkids because of the things happening in the community. She was not interested in the payout; she wanted nothing to do with the reward. All she wanted to do was to see her grandkids at her house and that tip did lead to an arrest, and that person was convicted and put in prison,” said Forrester.

In most areas of the Golden Triangle, $1 from every fine goes to Crimestoppers.

The board is asking law enforcement agencies to request that their local governments raise that amount to $2, so they can increase reward payouts.

Clay County and Amory have already done so.

