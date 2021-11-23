Crime Stoppers and Local authorities searching for purse stealer

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers and Prentiss County Authorities are searching for the person responsible for stealing a purse from Walmart.

A debit card from that purse was then used by this same person multiple times on the same date at a business in Booneville.

If anyone has any information please call Crime Stoppers of NE MS @ 800-773-TIPS(8477) or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000.00 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Remember Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.