Crime Stoppers and Sheriff’s office in search of two suspects in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Union County Sheriff’s Office need the community’s assistance in a Burglary and Grand Larceny case.

The two individuals are both wearing articles of clothing that contain camouflage print and face coverings.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, on July 5, the suspects allegedly stole a 2024 Red Can Am Defender side-by-side.

They allegedly kicked the door to the shop at the residence on County Road 26 in the Macedonia Community.

The pair drove off in the side-by-side and were last seen on County Road 19 headed towards County Road 18 in Union County.

If you have any information on the suspects or have seen the missing side-by-side, contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

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