Man to spend 10 years for breaking into and burning a home in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County man will spend the next ten years in prison for breaking into and burning a home.

Steven Howard Edwards was convicted on one count each of Arson of a Dwelling and Burglary of a Dwelling in First District Circuit Court in Itawamba County.

For the Arson charge, the judge sentenced Edwards to 25 years in prison, with all 25 suspended.

Edwards received a 20-year sentence for the Burglary charge. 10 Years of that sentence were suspended, leaving him 10 years to serve.

Edwards will also be subject to five years of post-release supervision.

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

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