Woman charged with aggravated assault in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is accused of using her car as a weapon.

Tuesday, Macon Police were called to the Noxubee County Courthouse about a disturbance.

When they got there, Noxubee County deputies had LeKimberly Clark in custody.

They told a Macon Police Department Detective that Clark had been aggressively trailing another person and had rammed that person’s car with her vehicle.

Clark was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

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