Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying car burglary, credit card fraud suspects

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who broke into a car and then used the victim’s debit card.

The men in these pictures allegedly broke into a car in west Tupelo on August 3, and then used a debit card from that car at a nearby gas station.

The men were also accused of trying to use the card at an ATM machine.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).