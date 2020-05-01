Crime Stoppers asking for info on strong armed robbery suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police has asked for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing money out of women’s purses.

The man in this photo is wanted for strong-armed robbery.

Police alleged the suspect stole money out of a woman’s purse at a Tupelo grocery store.

He then left in a black Nissan Sentra.

The suspect then stole money from another woman’s purse at a different grocery store two days later.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).