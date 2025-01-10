Crime Stoppers of NE MS, Tupelo PD need help locating suspects
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need help locating the people responsible for Credit Card Fraud.
On November 26, officers with Tupelo PD responded to a report of Credit Card Fraud.
Two individuals allegedly entered a business on Varsity Drive.
While one individual distracted employees, another stole an employee’s purse.
The employee’s credit card was later used at a business in North Tupelo.
The suspects are described as two Black females driving a black Dodge Charger.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tip App to leave a tip.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.
Remember Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.