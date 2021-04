TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi and Tupelo Police Department need your help finding a suspect in a check scam.

Authorities are looking for the person who used a fake check to purchase four thousand dollars worth of flooring.

The same fake checks were used on January 23rd and were traced back to a trailer that was found in Georgia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).