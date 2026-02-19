Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi honors those who help keep communities safe

“It is a tool we use and is very beneficial, but also gets people involved that don’t want their name involved in it,” Chief Deputy Roberson said.

In fact, a tip through Crimestoppers helped track down a suspect wanted in Chickasaw County.

“We had a guy that took off on us and went to another state, got Crimestoppers involved and, with US Marshals, ended up getting him caught,” Roberson said.

Crimestoppers allows people with information about a case to call in a tip, while remaining anonymous. If their information leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for a reward of up to 2 thousand dollars, based on the case.

Bill Allen is the board secretary and says Crimestoppers has been making an impact for more than thirty years now.

“A three-legged stool, community, media, and law enforcement, and it won’t stand without one of those three legs, and it takes all three to make it work, and it does,” Allen said.

First Circuit Court District Attorney Jason Herring says Crimestoppers helps keep the region safe by providing valuable information for law enforcement.

“Crimestoppers is a valuable asset, provides a channel people can trust, over the decades they have provided that, earned that trust and they do an amazing job, in assisting us in prosecuting cases in North Mississippi,” Herring said.

One of the key takeaways from the Crimestoppers awards luncheon, everyone who appreciates safe communities has a part to play and can make a difference.

Awards were given out to Officer of the Year, Board members were recognized for their years of service, and the Lifesaver award was also announced.