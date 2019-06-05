Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dropped in Nevada, federal suit remains active

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo on June 30, 2018. Jorge Silva / REUTERS

Las Vegas — A lawsuit filed last September in Nevada state court accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of rape has been dropped by a woman who alleges the soccer star paid her $375,000 to keep quiet about a 2009 encounter at a Las Vegas hotel penthouse. But a federal lawsuit filed in January by the same woman is still active, and Las Vegas police said their investigation of the allegations remains open.

- Advertisement -

Ronaldo lawyer Peter Christiansen declined comment Wednesday about the voluntary dismissal of the state lawsuit last month. The soccer star has denied the 2009 allegations, BBC News reported.

The woman’s lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, didn’t immediately respond to telephone and email messages. Ronaldo plays in Italy for the Turin-based based soccer club Juventus.

Trending News

It’s not clear if he was ever legally served with the state lawsuit or if he received documents in the federal case.