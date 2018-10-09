What is a better way to take an Italian comfort food and put it in a soup/stew? With this Lasagna Soup, you’ll be making everyone happy! Ingredients:

1 – 28 oz diced tomatoes 1 – 6 oz tomato paste

1 lb ground beef

1 can beef broth

1 frozen bag mixed veggies (onions, celery, green pepper, spinach are best)

1 small bottle V8

2 tbs garlic 1 tbs parsley 1 tbs basil 1 tbs oregano salt & pepper to taste

2 cups uncooked pasta

1 cup water

Directions:

1. Mix tomatoes and paste in Crock Pot.

2. Add beef, broth, veggies and mix together with tomatoes

3. Add seasonings and V8, mixing together

4. Cook low and slow for 6-8 hours, or on high 4-5 hours.

5. 30 minutes left, add pasta and water

6. Serve after half an hour, topping with cheese and basil

If you want to make yours more like a soup and less like a stew, add 1 or two extra cans of beef broth. If you want it thicker and more like a stew, use just one can of beef broth.