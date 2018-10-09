What is a better way to take an Italian comfort food and put it in a soup/stew? With this Lasagna Soup, you’ll be making everyone happy!
Ingredients:
1 – 28 oz diced tomatoes
1 – 6 oz tomato paste
1 lb ground beef
1 can beef broth
1 frozen bag mixed veggies (onions, celery, green pepper, spinach are best)
1 small bottle V8
2 tbs garlic
1 tbs parsley
1 tbs basil
1 tbs oregano
salt & pepper to taste
2 cups uncooked pasta
1 cup water
Directions:
1. Mix tomatoes and paste in Crock Pot.
2. Add beef, broth, veggies and mix together with tomatoes
3. Add seasonings and V8, mixing together
4. Cook low and slow for 6-8 hours, or on high 4-5 hours.
5. 30 minutes left, add pasta and water
6. Serve after half an hour, topping with cheese and basil
If you want to make yours more like a soup and less like a stew, add 1 or two extra cans of beef broth. If you want it thicker and more like a stew, use just one can of beef broth.